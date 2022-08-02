First Foundation Advisors Buys 598 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

