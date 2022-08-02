First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

