Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.