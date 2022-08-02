EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 739.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

