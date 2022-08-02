First Foundation Advisors Has $3.77 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

