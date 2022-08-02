First Foundation Advisors Sells 19,335 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,748.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 346,891 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.