The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

