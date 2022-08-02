Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

