Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 43,638 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,638 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

