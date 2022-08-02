First Foundation Advisors Has $912,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.