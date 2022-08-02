The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

