Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 831,025 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 831,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BABA opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $203.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

