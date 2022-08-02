Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

