Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,355 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $395,913. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.