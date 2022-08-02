Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $634,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.