Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $829,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 75.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $9,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
CX stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.37.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
