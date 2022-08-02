Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $6,361,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after buying an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $1,887,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $4,581,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 67.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

