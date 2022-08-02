Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

