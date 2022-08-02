Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,339,000 after buying an additional 905,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after buying an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $74,450,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

NYSE:DASH opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

