Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,210 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after buying an additional 1,021,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of CFG opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

