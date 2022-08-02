Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.