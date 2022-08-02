Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,523,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.