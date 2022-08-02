Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Doximity by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Doximity by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Doximity by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

