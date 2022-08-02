Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $12,418,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 268.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,316,000 after acquiring an additional 441,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.