Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

