Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 962 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 717.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 298,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 167,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

