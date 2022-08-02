Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,541,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

