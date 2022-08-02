Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $247.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

