Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 315 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

