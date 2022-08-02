Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.54 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $27,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.