Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 20,625 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

