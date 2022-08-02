Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 71,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 76,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $380,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

