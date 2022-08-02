Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

