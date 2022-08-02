Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

SYK stock opened at $213.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

