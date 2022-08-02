PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 247,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 152,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91,723 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 90,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

