Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,336 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $549.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.06 and its 200 day moving average is $485.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $553.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

