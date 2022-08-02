Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $163.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.