Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.