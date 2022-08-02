Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

PKI stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

