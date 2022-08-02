Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

