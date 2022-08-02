The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

