First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.