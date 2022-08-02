Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,281,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,791,000 after acquiring an additional 72,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MEG stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $80.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

