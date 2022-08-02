Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

