Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 26,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

