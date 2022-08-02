Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

