Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,206 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000.

VDE stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

