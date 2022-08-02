Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 221.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

