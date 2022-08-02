Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

