Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,160,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 321,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,513.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 76,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $800.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

